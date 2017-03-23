Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization seeks input on improving walking, biking conditions

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will kick off the development of its Metropolitan Area Active Transportation Plan Thursday evening.

The plan is a framework for improving walking and biking conditions through the year 2045.

The organization's leaders are seeking input from community members to find out how they're getting around town and how to make things better.

But first they need to know what to prioritize, whether to add more sidewalks, bike lanes, or a combination of both. They also need to know where those options are needed most, especially in an area where cars once dominated.

"For probably about a 20-30 year time frame there, roads were built with pretty much automobile in mind. We now realize it's not just about automobiles. We also need to provide access for people to walk from point A to point B," WMPO director Chris Evilia said.

The meeting is taking place at the South Waco Community Center on Speight Avenue.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Evilia and his team will deliver a presentation at 6 p.m. An interactive work session will follow it right after.

Evilia hopes to have a draft document of the transportation plan some time in the fall. They'll then ask the community for more feedback.

