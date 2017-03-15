Man sentenced to 18 months in prison for making threats to kill Fort Hood soldiers

A Texas man has been sentenced to 18 months in a federal prison for threatening to kill Fort Hood soldiers.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the man, Thomas Anthony Chestnut, 28, was charged with interstate communications with threat to injure.

Court records show that on Feb. 22, Chestnut made verbal threats when he called and spoke to a sergeant at the U.S. Army 1st Calvary Division at Fort Hood. He threatened to kill the sergeant, take hostages, start a mass killing spree, and kill himself.

Chestnut also spoke with a major and told them he was a former soldier wrongly accused of a crime and was released from prison in 2016. Chestnut said that if he was unable to speak with a Commander or a Sergeant Major regarding back pay, he planned to shoot soldiers on Fort Hood.

Fort Hood released a statement stating that Chestnut was a former soldier and had been found guilty by a military jury on June 24, 2014 of sexual assault that occurred in 2012 at Fort Sam Houston.

Chestnut was arrested on Feb. 24 and has been in federal custody since.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, U.S. Army Military Police Investigations at Fort Hood, and the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

He was found guilty on Sept. 19.

Chestnut Jr. will be placed on supervised release for three years following his release from prison after his sentence is served.

