Greater Waco Chamber members, community leaders heading to Austin

About 70 people are boarding a bus to Austin Wednesday morning in an effort to voice their concerns to state leaders.

It's part of the Greater Waco Chamber's Waco Day in Austin.

A bulk of the people heading to Austin represent target industries in Waco, like manufacturing. Community leaders and community foundation members will also be tagging along.

They'll be visiting the state capitol as part of the trip. That's where they'll receive recognition from both the House and Senate floors.

Greater Waco Chamber director of policy Jessica Attas said Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton will be joining them as they talk to state leaders about economic development. They'll specifically focus on issues of job creation, education, and transportation infrastructure in Waco.

"We're really very excited. It's going to be a big day, but we're grateful for the opportunity to bring our concerns to Austin and for the support of our sponsors and the chamber leadership for being here and our legislators and the work that they do on a day-to-day basis, hearing sessions in between, to go to bat for our community," Attas said.

Attas said they'll also have a brief meeting with Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

