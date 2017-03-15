Police: Homeowner fires shots during burglary in Killeen

Killeen police are investigating after they said a homeowner fired shots during a burglary in progress late Tuesday night.

Police said that one suspect with a gunshot wound is hospitalized, but is in stable condition. Three other suspect have been arrested and are in the Killeen City Jail pending charges.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Mary Jane Drive.

Police said they received a call of a burglary in progress at that address.

Police said the resident heard loud banging and glass shattering. As the suspects attempted to enter the home, the resident began firing shots.

The suspects ran away from the area, but after investigating, police were able to locate them.

