Major traffic delays after truck catches fire on I-35

The vehicle fire on I-35 is now out and both lanes are open.

TxDOT says a truck caught on fire near mile marker 313 south of Bruceville-Eddy near the Old Blevens Rd exit around 8:40 a.m.

The fire spread from the cab to trailer, according to TxDOT spokesperson Jodi Wheatley.

Emergency responders were working to put out the flames and clear the scene. TxDOT said they almost had the fire under control, but the flames flared up again.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.