Police: Son threatened mother with gun

Robinson police are searching for a man who pulled out a gun on his mother.

Just before midnight Monday, Robinson police got a call for a passerby on I-35 northbound near mile marker 329.

The caller reported some kind of disturbance between a male and a female. Police said the caller thought the pair was having car trouble, but then saw the argument and notified police.

Police later determined the woman picked up her son and were on their way to an unknown destination when an argument began.

Things escalated to the point where the male, 20-year-old Jacob Colton Haddock, pointed a handgun at his mother’s head and threatened her.

Police said the mother pulled over and the argument continued outside the vehicle.

The son and another woman walked away from the scene.

Numerous authorities are now trying to find Haddock. The Robinson Police Department, the McLennan County Sheriff’s office, Waco Police Department, and Waco Police K-Unit set up a perimeter on the ground and in the air.

Their search efforts proved futile.

Haddock is wanted for questioning for the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon report.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.