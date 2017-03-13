Female students at Temple High participate in non traditional STEM roles

March is Women's History Month which honors all the sacrifices women continue to make while breaking barriers when it comes to the professional world.

In Central Texas, some young girls are paving the way to be the next pioneers in fields normally dominated by men.

When you think of careers like auto mechanics and welders, you typically think of it being a role meant for men only. However, a few female students at Temple High School said they don't mind getting their hands dirty like the boys.

Multiple female students chose to participate in nontraditional STEM fields as a part of Temple High School’s extra curriculum courses.

Fields like computer science, auto mechanics and welding are now jobs being performed by young ladies.

They said it’s not easy, but with a little hard work they can accomplish anything and they’re encouraging others to do the same.

Romey Dominquez is a junior at Temple High School, she said she faced many challenges when she decided to take on auto mechanics, but it motivated her to work even harder.

"When I wanted to get into the industry everybody said I couldn't do it because I'm such a girly girl. So, like if you say I can't do anything I will probably try to do it,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez has already received her ASE student certification which is the first step in building a career as a service professional in the automotive industry.

