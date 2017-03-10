Central Texan's life long dream comes true

Willie Nelson will be performing at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton on Saturday March 11.

At his concert he will be making one Central Texans life long dream come true. Allison Dickson was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy but she has not let that stop her from inspiring others.

When she heard Willie Nelson was coming to town, she knew this would be her only chance to meet him. She took her wish to social media a few days before Christmas and then caught Nelson's daughter Paula's attention in January.

"I hesitated and I was a little nervous putting it out there because what if nothing came of it," Dickson said. " But then I thought again well the worse that can happen would be that nothing comes of it so why not."

Dickson will get to take pictures with Willie Nelson, receive signed autographs and even get to hug her idol. She says she is overwhelmed with joy.

"Being there will be amazing," Dickson said. "Having the change to meet him, his daughter Paula and his family is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Dickson says she wants everyone to know that anything is possible and she is living proof of that.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.