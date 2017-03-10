Man killed in club shooting was a father, small business owner

The family of a man killed during a shooting at a Harker Heights nightclub is speaking about the incident. Dexter Prather, 42, was a father and small business owner.

Friday afternoon, Prather's family is still in mourning. Prather was at Empire nightclub early Saturday morning when shots were fired in the parking lot. Prather was killed that morning along with Damion Hopkins, 27.

Kim Terrell looked at pictures of her and Prather with memories of jokes and good times with her cousin filling her head. She said that Prather was always able to make her smile.

"Everything was always a good joke with him," she said. "I don't care how sad you were, he would make you laugh if there was something he could do."

Prather's mother, Debra Brown, said that her son had a good heart and she could never imagine him hurting anyone. She remembered a conversation she had with her son on his birthday just days before the incident where he talked about friends of his losing their lives to violence.

"He just wasn't violent, he wasn't violent at all," Brown said. "All he could talk about was this right here, how his friends were robbed and their lives stolen."

Olishea LaShawn Smith was arrested Tuesday for the shootings.

