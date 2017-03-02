Fort Hood soldiers receive new cars

Two Fort Hood Soldiers were presented with keys to newly refurbished cars at Caliber Collision. The cars were donated at the Military Combine to three Fort Hood Soldiers who needed transportation.

The donations are part of the National Auto Body Council's program called Recycled Rides and is a way to make a difference in peoples lives throughout the country. The three cars were donated by State Farm repaired by Caliber teammates on their personal time.

Nikolai Patterson was in a accident which totaled his car and says he is extremely relieved that he no longer have to worry about finding a ride.

"I have freedom to get to my medical appointments now," Patterson said.

Staff Sergeant Stacy Bernard says she was speechless when she found out that she had been picked to receive this gift.

"It's a blessing it really is that's all I can say," Bernard said. "It's a blessing, it's an honor just serving for my country and then coming back home to something like this and not expecting it. "

Both Soldiers are extremely thankful and were excited to hit the road in their new cars.

