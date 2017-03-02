Rapoport Academy Elementary students get free books thanks to Domtar Corp.

Dozens of students at a Waco school went home with free books Thursday.

Students at Rapoport Academy East Elementary got a surprise from members of Domtar Corp., which has a manufacturing facility in Waco.

They partnered up with nonprofit organization First Book to give the school a grant for new books.

As part of the giveaway, and Dr. Seuss' birthday, its employees, like Gwendolyn McNuckles, read to the eager students.

"It made me feel very good because I'm an avid reader. I still get hung up on reading books. And to see this generation continuing that is really exciting," she said.

Each student got to take home one book of their choice.

McNuckles said the purpose of Thursday's giveaway was to support the Waco community and to promote literacy.

"Literacy is important because we need to be able to think on our own," she said. "We need to be able to look at various opinions and be able to draw knowledge from it and then formulate positive opinions from that."

