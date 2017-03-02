Copperas Cove teacher uses NASA training to help students reach the stars

Joanne Dever of S.C Lee Junior High School has been using her NASA training to make her science classes more interesting.

She has attended the Space Exploration Educators Conference in Houston for two years now and says she just loves being able to teach her students new things.

Dever had her students do a NASA engineering challenge to get their brains thinking and bring out their inner scientist. Each group had to come up with a plan and use common items to design and build a heat shield to protect their astronauts.

The goal of this experience was to help the students understand exactly what engineers have to go through in order to protect the equipment and astronauts when the capsule re-enters earths atmosphere.

"They love this stuff. When we started at the beginning of the year that's all I hearing. When are we going to do space? When are we going to do space," Dever said. "It's a great great experience to be able to work with the kids when they are already enthusiastic about it."

Dever hopes that she can guide her students on the right light year towards their scientific dreams.

