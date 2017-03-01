Aggies Wrap Up Homestand with 12-5 Triumph over Incarnate Word

Joel Davis drove in five runs behind two triples and a long ball to highlight the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies 12-5 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals Wednesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.



Davis’ hot night started with a walk in the first and an RBI groundout in the third. The senior followed it up with his second homer in as many days in the fifth. With the bases juiced in the subsequent frame, Davis tripled everyone home. Needing a double for the cycle in his next AB, Davis passed up second on his way to third for his second straight triple. He finished the night 4-for-4 with 5 RBI, two triples, one HR, and a walk.



The runs came early with Incarnate Word (5-5) posting a two spot in the first inning. The game began with an error and that led to a bases-loaded two outs single plating a pair. The Aggies matched the output in the bottom half off Cardinal starter Luke Taggart (1-1). Braden Shewmake’s ground-out scored Nick Choruby before Blake Kopetsky tripled home the tying run.



The Cardinals wasted no time taking the lead back stringing a couple hits together in the second for a 3-2 advantage.



The Aggies (8-1) reclaimed the lead for good in the third. Kopetsky made it two triples in two tries scoring Walker Pennington from first. Davis drove in Kopetsky putting the score at 4-3.



Behind Davis’ bat and timely Aggie hitting, Texas A&M scored in each inning after the fourth, tagging the conclave of Cardinal arms for a total of 12 runs.



On the mound, Kaylor Chafin got the start for the Aggies. The junior earned a no-decision after giving up three runs, one earned, over two innings.



Making his second career appearance, Lee May Gonzalez (1-0) was solid out of the pen. The junior retired the first seven he faced before he grazed a Cardinal in the fifth. Gonzalez allowed just one more baserunner over his four innings striking out six.



Kyle Richardson, Corbin Martin and Cason Sherrod relieved Gonzalez. The Cardinals scratched a couple more runs in the ninth before Sherrod closed the book on the 12-5 win.



Cole Bedford continued the hot stretch for Aggie backstops. The sophomore hit 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Aggie catchers have reached four times in consecutive games. Shewmake brought his season RBI tally to 15 after driving in a trio in three different at bats.



Next up, Texas A&M jaunts to the Bayou City for the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic. The three-game set begins at 3:30 on Friday inside Minute Maid Park against Texas Tech.



TEXAS A&M QUOTES



HEAD COACH ROB CHILDRESS

On close game in the beginning…

“It was just like last night when Landon Miner stole the momentum away from the other team. Out of the bullpen, Lee May Gonzalez took their momentum completely away from them. He was fantastic. On a tough night to hit, we proved that we could hit. Our approach was great. We had quite a few more [base hits] than we did last night. I was proud of the bullpen all in all to stop them when they had some momentum early in the game.”





JUNIOR RHP LEE MAY GONZALEZ

On first season appearance…

“This is three years for me. It is something that I have been waiting for and I was just excited to have the opportunity to get on the mound in a game that was tight at the time. The offense did a good job of separating it at the end, but it was just exciting to get in. It is early in the season, so many roles haven’t been set, but everyone is trying to put themselves out there and trying to find a role.”



SENIOR 1B JOEL DAVIS

On pitching staff and offense…

“You have to give props to the bullpen. Lee May [Gonzalez] came out and started shutting them down and that was really big for us. It stopped the momentum. Then our offense had really good at bats. We were covering the plate really well, so it was a big night for us.”