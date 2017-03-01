National Center for Missing and Exploited Children ask for publi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children ask for public's help identifying woman

(Source: NCMEC) (Source: NCMEC)
(Source: NCMEC) (Source: NCMEC)
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that was found along the side of a road.

According to NCMEC, the unidentified woman was found by a passerby along Sharpcrest Street in Houston on Feb. 16. 

Authorities say the woman is believed to be between the ages of 15 and 25, Hispanic, 5 feet tall, and weighs 108 pounds. 

She was found with three silver rings. 

Anyone with information should contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 713-796-9292 or 832-927-5000. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly