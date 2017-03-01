Two dead after crash involving 18-wheeler

The Texas Department of Safety said two people are dead after a wreck on State Highway 7.

DPS said a Pontiac was driving east on State Highway 7 - 4 miles east of Kosse.

The Pontiac drove into the path of 18-wheeler for an unknown reason.

The driver of the Pontiac, 32-year-old Crystal Bennet of Montgomery, TX, died on impact. The passenger in the Pontiac, 52-year-old Malina Bishop of Goodrich, TX, also died on impact.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported the hospital in stable condition.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

