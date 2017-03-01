Police: Cranfills Gap man watched, downloaded child porn on library computer

A Bosque County man was in jail Tuesday, after being accused of watching and downloading child porn on a library computer.

The Clifton Police Department was notified about it last week.

With the help of the Texas Attorney General's Office's child exploitation unit, officers retrieved images and computer searchers, which led to the arrest of 54-year-old Michael Chastain, police said.

Officers also found child porn at his home, according to police chief Trace Hendricks.

"Our utmost concern was to ensure the safety of our children and to preserve the security and dignity of the community library so that patrons can visit the facility with confidence that there is no risk of harm or exposure to such activity," Hendricks said.

Chastain was booked into the Bosque County Jail and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

