Mexia police need help identifying men involved in Walmart theft - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mexia police need help identifying men involved in Walmart theft

(Source: Mexia Police Department) (Source: Mexia Police Department)
(Source: Mexia Police Department) (Source: Mexia Police Department)
(Source: Mexia Police Department) (Source: Mexia Police Department)
(Source: Mexia Police Department) (Source: Mexia Police Department)
MEXIA, TX (KXXV) -

The Mexia Police Department is hoping you can help them identify three men who are accused of stealing from a Walmart.

The men were captured on surveillance photos at the Walmart, which the police department shared on its Facebook.

Police said they were seen leaving the Walmart in a full-sized SUV.

Call Mexia police at 254-562-4140 if you have any information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly