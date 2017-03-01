Mexia police need help identifying men involved in Walmart theft

The Mexia Police Department is hoping you can help them identify three men who are accused of stealing from a Walmart.

The men were captured on surveillance photos at the Walmart, which the police department shared on its Facebook.

Police said they were seen leaving the Walmart in a full-sized SUV.

Call Mexia police at 254-562-4140 if you have any information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.