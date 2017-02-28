Mother says son is coming home with bruises from KISD

A Killeen mother is speaking out, saying her special needs child has come home from school several times with bruises.

"At the beginning of the school year, Aiden did wonderful... he was on the A-B honor roll. Something happened in February," Aiden's mother, Abby said.

7-year-old Aiden goes to Pershing Park Elementary School. He is a high-functioning autistic child with Audio-Sensory Integration Disorder.

Abby says he's come home from school several times since the beginning of February with bruises all over his body. After it happened again on Tuesday, Abby had enough.

"Aiden told us at that point that his teacher came in and grabbed him by the neck and was holding him while another child was punching him," Abby said.

Abby said she has spoken with the principal, the district superintendent, and Killeen Police Department, but she still hasn't gotten any answers.

The district did respond to News Channel 25's request for comment today. A spokesperson said the district is taking the matter seriously and the alleged incidents are under investigation.

Abby admits that sometimes restraint have to be used on her son for safety reasons, but this goes beyond that.

"When you use excessive force on a child and leave massive bruising.... you can see where his arms are bruised all the way from the wrist up to his elbows and you can see fingers, you can see where she grabbed him. That to me is excessive and according to the Texas Board of Education is not acceptable for a restraint."

