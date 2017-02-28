Four vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-35 in Temple

Expect delays if you travel on I-35 through Temple thanks to a four vehicle crash.

Tx-DOT said around 7:30 a.m. two semis and two cars crashed in the outside lane going northbound on I-35 at N Loop 363.

Right now traffic is delayed all the way to Industrial Blvd.

It's still unclear if anyone was injured.

The scene is expected to be cleared within the next 2-4 hours.

