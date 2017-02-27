Baylor Baseball Hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday

Baylor baseball hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff in midweek action at 4:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark before heading to the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic this weekend in Houston at Minute Maid Park.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.

SERIES?INFO

Date(s): Feb. 28, 2017

Time(s): 4:00 PM CT

Location: Waco, Texas

Stadium: Baylor Ballpark (5,000)

Radio: ESPN/KRZI 1660 AM?(Waco)

Talent: Derek Smith (pxp), Steve Johnigan (color)

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Never met

Streak: N/A

Waco: N/A

Pine Bluff: N/A

Neutral Site: N/A

Rodriguez vs: N/A

First Meeting: Feb. 28, 2017

Last Meeting: N/A

SERIES MULTIMEDIA

Live Stats: BaylorBears.com

Audio: BaylorBears.com

Video: BaylorBears.com

Twitter Updates: @BaylorBaseball

BAYLOR BEARS

2017 Record: 8-0

2017 Big 12 Record: 0-0

Head Coach: Steve Rodriguez

Career: 318-327 (14th season)

BU: 32-29 (2nd season)

2017 STAT LEADERS

AVG: Aaron Dodson (.364)

2B: Tucker Cascadden (5)

HR: Shea Langeliers (2)

RBI: Tucker Cascadden (10)

SB: Three Players (1)

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF GOLDEN LIONS

2017 Record: 0-6

2017 SWAC Record: 0-0

Head Coach: Carlos James

Career: 106-137 (7th season)

UAPB: 106-137 (7th season)

2017 STAT LEADERS

AVG: Sergio Esparza (.333)

2B: Four Players (1)

HR: Soriano, Perez (1)

RBI: Perez, Figueroa (3)

SB: Three Players (1)

TEAM QUICK NOTES

*Baylor is 8-0 to start a season for the first time since 1984 (13-0, best start in school history).

*Baylor is 1 of 13 undefeated teams in NCAA DI baseball.

*Baylor has won eight straight games for the first time since winning 24 straight from March 16-April 22, 2012.

*In eight games, Baylor’s starting pitchers have combined to give up just 11 runs (10 earned) on 37 hits and 15 walks with 31 strikeouts in 42.2 innings for a 2.11 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. The quartet of Sr. RHP Nick Lewis, Jr. RHP Montana Parsons, Fr. LHP Cody Bradford, Fr. Luke Boyd and Jr. RHP Alex Phillips also have picked up seven wins with no losses.

*In eight games, Baylor’s newcomers picked up five wins on the mound (Parsons, Bradford (2), Boyd, Phillips) while going 27-for-81 (.333) at the plate with 21 runs, 10 doubles, 2 homers and 26 RBI. BU as a team is 83-for-261 (.318) at the plate with 66 runs, 23 doubles, 5 homers and 59 RBI.

*In eight games, Baylor’s pitchers have posted a 3.38 ERA while striking out 70 batters in 72 innings.

*Baylor has finished its home schedule with a .500 record or better (7-0 in 2017, best start since 2008) in all 18 seasons at Baylor Ballpark (since 1999) and is 405-182 all-time in the park.

*Jr. closer RHP Troy Montemayor’s 3 saves rank 3rd in NCAA. He converted his first 8 career save attempts last season, and after blowing a save in his 9th attempt, has converted 9 straight. He’s 17-for-18 in converting save attempts in his career. He now ranks 7th on BU’s career saves list (17).