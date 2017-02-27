One man hurt during shooting in Waco

One man is in the hospital after a shooting near North Waco Park Monday night.

Police at the scene said around 9 p.m. a fight broke out at 23rd and Edna Avenue. They said a large group, possible divided into smaller groups, were in the area when some pulled guns and started shooting.

Police said one man was hit and taken to Hillcrest Hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police added that they do know gunfire hit one car but they do not know if it hit any homes in the area.

News Channel 25 has received several phone calls from people who live in the area concerned about the reports of gunfire.

