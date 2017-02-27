Kim Mulkey apologizes for remarks after Saturday's game

Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey had an emotional response to the backlash caused by her comments after Saturday’s game during a press conference on Thursday.

"I say it got the best of me - because I really do love this place," Mulkey said.

Mulkey went on to say that her heart goes out to the victims of sexual assault at Baylor.

Mulkey told ESPN earlier in the week that she felt horrible after the remarks she made after Saturday night’s game were construed as lack of support of the ongoing sexual assault investigation at Baylor.

Mulkey said that if someone says that they would not send their daughter to Baylor, to “knock them right in the face.”

Mulkey told ESPN that is was a poor choice of words and that she wasn’t being literal, she was trying to make a point.

"My point was, 'Please don't paint, with a broad brush, the women at Baylor,'" Mulkey told ESPN. "I didn't think about what I was going to say. I looked at my players, and the little girls and the women who are cheering for them. And I spoke with a lot of emotion."

The U.S. Department of Education’s office for Civil Rights launched a Title IX investigation of Baylor in October.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.