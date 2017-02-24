San Antonio Police Department host recruiting drive on Fort Hood

For the first time, the San Antonio Police Department held a recruiting drive on Fort Hood.

The drive was open to all veterans, those in the reserves and family members of soldiers on Fort Hood. To start the process off candidates were able to turn in or fill out an application and have one on one talks with recruiters. Recruiters gave candidates a written examination called the K.S.A ( Knowledge, Skill, Abilities) and also allowed them to take an oral exam.

Recruiter Michael Garza believes that bringing people who have served in the military onto the police force is amazing because they have experience and tend to have an easier time at the Academy.

"It's all about the troops, it's all about helping out the troops," Garza said. "We are all about the reserves, we're all about veterans and we want to take care of our veterans."

Dominique Neal is a current candidate and she says joining the force is just like serving her country again and she just wants to make her family proud.

"I've always wanted to be a police officer, my uncle, he was a marine and he passed away," Neal said. "Ever since then I've been following in his foot steps."

SAPD says they are able to make the transition from the military life to the police for very easy. Anyone who has any interest should take a chance and apply.

"If you are debating whether or not to come into law enforcement trust me we will take care of you, it's going to be amazing, you'll have a great experience and hopefully we will see you at the next academy," Garza said.

Garza also wants the public to know that whether you are a civilian or a veteran, the SAPD has a place for you.

