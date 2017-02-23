Hearing set over petition to remove Justice of the Peace

A date has been set for a hearing to remove Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who set a record-breaking $4 billion bond for Killeen murder suspect Antonio Willis.

Judge Stephen Abels, presiding judge of the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region in Kerrville, will hold the hearing on March 9th at 1 p.m. in Belton in the 169th District Court.

Abels was appointed to oversee the case because both of the Bell County district judge’s recused themselves from the case last week.

The hearing date comes after Killeen Attorney Brett Pritchard filed a motion last week to remove Brown from her position. Pritchard claims that Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown was setting bonds that were deemed unconstitutional.

