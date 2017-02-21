Hill County Sheriff's Office continuing search for man missing since 2014

The Hill County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a missing Hillsboro man on Saturday morning.

John Terry disappeared the night of Oct. 17, 2014. His car was found abandoned on a rural county road in Abbott, just 25 miles south of his home in Hillsboro. Authorities suspect foul play.

Terry's family and friends offered a $10,000 reward last month for any information about his whereabouts.

Crime scene investigator April Stoll said the sheriff's office is hoping Saturday's search will offer a better clue of what happened the night he disappeared.

Members of the sheriff's office and volunteers from Texas EquuSearch will be searching areas -- on foot and on ATVs -- near where Terry's car was found. They will also be searching an area in Lake Whitney.

"The ultimate goal is to find John Terry. We believe he's in Hill County. These areas weren't searched initially, so we're going to cover these areas," Stoll said.

The search begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The staging area is the Gulf gas station on North Pecan Street in Abbott.

If you'd like to help, Texas EquuSearch is looking specifically for foot searchers. They need people who can walk on different terrain and cover a lot of ground. You must wear boots and provide a photo ID.

Contact Texas EquuSearch coordinator Jack Boggess at 713-826-3869 for more information.

