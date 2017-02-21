Police: 7 people, including 4-year-old, taken to hospital after SUV ran red light

Waco police said seven people, including a 4-year-old child, were taken to a hospital after a two vehicle wreck near 17th St. and Jack Kultgen Expressway.

Police said the 4-year-old child was in the front seat of the car. The child was not in a safety seat. It is a Texas state law that a child has to be in an safety seat until they are 8 years old.

The child had severe injuries.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. when a car was headed west on 17th St. A white SUV headed south ran a red light and t-boned the car.

Police said it is possible that the driver of the SUV might have had an medical episode.

Two people were in the car, and five were in the SUV. All drivers and passengers were taken to the hospital.

The scene is now cleared.

