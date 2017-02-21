Support grows for WWII hero to be awarded Medal of Honor

The Waco City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday to award the Congressional Medal of Honor to Doris Miller, an African-American World War II hero from Waco.

Miller, who served in the U.S. Navy, manned an unattended deck gun, firing at attacking planes during the attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the Medal of Honor is the award for valor in action against an enemy force, which is given to someone serving in the U.S. Army.

On Tuesday, the Waco City Council passed a resolution supporting the awarding of this honor to Miller for his services to our country during World War II.

"We want to do everything we can, and don't leave any stone unturned... let it be a well clear statement that the City of Waco is recognizing our hometown hero,” City Spokesman Larry Holze said.

Cultural Arts of Waco is spearheading the Doris Miller Memorial Project that will be located on the east bank of the Brazos River at the Bledsoe-Miller Park. The project, which has raised $1.25 million, is expected to be completed in December.

"I think in this instance, this was the first African-American to be awarded the Navy Cross, is something we need to be proud of,” Cultural Arts of Waco Director Doreen Ravenscroft said.

She said awarding him the Medal of Honor would be a great recognition. In addition, she said the support from city and state leaders will be helpful to make it possible.

"I think it just puts the finishing touch to his story,” Ravenscroft said.

Wacoans are not the only ones trying to recognize Miller. State Representative James White (R-19) introduced a resolution to urge the U.S. Congress to give Miller the Medal of Honor.

"We would hope Congress will pick this up and know that we are serious about this. This is a serious issue and it means so much to veterans,” White said.

White, a veteran himself, said it means a lot those who served to know that one of their own is being recognized.

"We want to make sure this great Texan receives all of the credit and accolades for this bravery on the 7th of December of 1941 he deserves,” White said.

In 2015, the City of Waco passed a resolution supporting the efforts by U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson to award Miller the Medal of Honor.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.