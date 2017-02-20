20-year-old man dies in accident involving semi truck

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after a semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle on Highway 21.

The sheriff’s office said when they arrived on the scene, both vehicles were on fire. The Brazos County Volunteer Precinct 4 Fire Department along with the Bryan Fire Department responded to the scene.

The accident happened on Sunday evening at the 6200 block of West Highway 21.

Investigators were able to determine that the semi-truck was going westbound on Highway 21, and the other vehicle was going eastbound. The driver of the passenger vehicle crossed the center line, striking the semi-truck.

The driver of the semi was transported to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan and was later released.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as 20-year-old Alex Jones of San Antonio.

This case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office at this time.

