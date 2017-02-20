Gholson man gets 50 years for killing son-in-law

A Central Texas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after shooting and killing his son-in-law back on May 8, 2016.

On Monday, Charles Mitchell pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shawn Chudej.

According to the McLennan County Sherrif's Office, the dispute began at a family gathering in Gholson with the men arguing over land. Following the argument, Mitchell returned home, retrieved a shotgun and returned to the party.

Chudej was shot multiple times in the back as he tried to flee.

McLennan County Sheriff, Parnell McNamara, described the incident as a "total family tragedy."

63-year-old Mitchell will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

