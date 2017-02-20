Police: Two women rob corn stand

Waco Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Sunday night at Elotes Mignelito Corn Stand on 801 N. 25th St.

Police said two women wearing stockings over their faces approached employees, pointed a handgun at them and demanded cash.

The employees gave the cash to the suspects. The employees were not injured.

Police said the suspects left in a silver Dodge Charger.

Police added that a witness followed the suspects to the area near 18th and Colcord. The suspects began to fire a paintball gun at the witness.

The witness notified police and was not injured.

No arrest have been made, and the investigation is on-going.

