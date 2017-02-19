Group holds town hall meeting for Representative Flores

Texas 17th District Indivisible will be holding a Town Hall meeting Sunday evening, but it does not seem Rep. Bill Flores will actually attend.

A representative for the group, Jeni Ganz, said they decided to hold a town hall after repeatedly reaching out Rep. Flores to schedule a town hall.

"He's back in district this week so far he's not been cooperative." Ganz said.

Ganz said that while Rep. Flores' scheduler has agreed to several small meetings of groups of no more than four, they would still like a public meeting.

"In the meeting they don't allow any recording. There's no way to hold him accountable for what he says in those meetings," Ganz said.

News Channel 25 reached out to Rep. Bill Flores and his Communications Director, Andre Castro, released this statement on his behalf:

“Congressman Flores was invited to participate in a town hall organized by Indivisible TX-17, an initiative based on the principles outlined in the Indivisible Guide, which was developed by former Democratic congressional staffers to resist the Trump agenda. This meeting was scheduled with little advance notice to our office. The Congressman will be unable to participate in the event due to a previously scheduled personal engagement.

“In accordance with his longstanding practice of conducting multiple town hall events per year, Congressman Flores is scheduling town hall events in mid-April, shortly after the House of Representatives passes its annual federal budget. This timing allows constituents to receive an overview of the House-passed federal budget, the document which best sets forth the policy visions of the House. In addition, the timing of these events allows a tangible discussion of the first 100 days of the 115th Congress and the Trump administration. As always, the exact dates, times and formats of the events will be announced two to three weeks prior to the events in order to provide constituents advance notice to participate.”

Indivisible plans to still plans to hold the meeting. The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at Texas A&M Hillel.

