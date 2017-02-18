Residents dispose of household hazardous products across Central Texas

People in seven counties across Central Texas were able to get rid of any household hazardous waste items Saturday.

The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and the Central Texas Council of Governments hosted the regional household hazardous waste collection.

It included anything from paint to chemicals, tires and televisions. All such items are not fit to be thrown in regular trash and placed in landfills.

A good rule of thumb: if you don't know if it is safe for the trash, bring it to a hazardous waste collection.

"We don't want those chemicals in the landfill. It disrupts the ground water, drinking water. It's against the law," Noel Watson, Superintendent of Solid Waste for the City of Copperas Cove, said. "So, we want, we encourage the citizens to come out during these events to dump it, so we can process it the right way."

Over 200 citizens from numerous counties dropped off household hazardous products.

Those counties invited to the drop off were:

Bell

Coryell

Hamilton

Lampasas

Milam

Mills

San Saba

Hazardous product collections like the one Saturday in Copperas Cove take place every month somewhere in Central Texas.

To find the next one near you, visit the Central Texas Council of Governments website.

