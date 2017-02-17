Friends remember Golden Parsons

Golden Parsons, a Waco author and minister, was identified as the victim of a fatal accident Thursday night on I-35.

Friday, people from all over the country gave their condolences to the renowned author's friends and family.

Linda LaRoque is an author in Lorena. Several years ago, Parsons called LaRoque and asked her if she wanted to join a writing group. The two women met for years, moving from Books-A-Million to monthly meetings at Panera. "I liked what she was writing and she liked what I was writing, and we just became friends, not just critique partners," LaRoque said.

What drew her to Parsons was her love of God. "I have never seen someone live the Christian life like she has." LaRoque said she never forced her beliefs on others but instead was kind and gentle.

On Parson's website, she says her writing is meant to bring glory to God. Parsons penned four full-length novels, four novellas, devotionals and a bible study. In addition to her own writings, she encouraged other to hone their craft.

Parsons was a member of the First Baptist Woodway Christian Women's Writing Club. Vicky Kendig, an editor in the club, said that while Parsons was kind, she did push the writers.

"She did know how to crack the whip when we were getting off track and not doing our best work," Kendig said.

Reita Hawthorne, another member of the writing club, said that for those who didn't get a chance to know Parsons, they should read her work. "If you want to get to know her, you can find her faith in her writings. You can see a reflection of her ancestry, which she writes about," Hawthorne said.

Though Parsons is gone, Kendig said her legacy will continue to have an impact. "She was dearly loved and she will leave a deep hole, but I just I trust that her faith and what she's left behind will inspire Christian writers for a long time to come."

Parsons is survived by her husband, her three daughters and eight grandchildren. Services are pending at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.

