Highlassies win one, lose one in Temple

The McLennan Highlassies won a game and lost a game on the first day of the Temple Tournament.



The Highlassies opened the day with an 8-0 loss to the Blinn Buccaneers with Lizzie Donaldson taking the loss in the circle.



Blinn scored five runs in the bottom of the first. Nicole Garcia led off with a bunt single, Kalli Edwards was safe on an error and Shelby Achille walked to load the bases. Emily Taylor also reached first safely on an error bringing Garcia in to score. Calli Birch singled to score Edwards. Gabriela Gomez was safe on another Highlassies' error bringing Achille in to score. Amy Alexander then singled to score Taylor and Birch.



Taylor's solo home run in the fifth extended the Blinn lead to six.



The Buccaneers secured the run-rule victory with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Morgan Gray was safe at first and moved to second on an error. A wild pitch advanced Gray to third. Garcia then doubled to score Gray. Achille followed with a double to score Garcia.



McLennan bounced back to run-rule the Northeast Texas Eagles 10-2 in their second game of the day. Victoria Vasquez picked up the win in the circle.



Northeast Texas began the scoring with a run in the top of the third as Brittany Baggett walked, stole second and came in to score on a McLennan error.



The Highlassies took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third. Theresa Gonzales was safe at first on an error and Serena Saldivar singled. Haley Webre was hit by the pitch to load the bases. All three runners scored on a double by Maddie Warhol.



Aileen Robles' solo home run in the fourth was the final Eagles' run.



McLennan exploded for six runs in the fourth. Elizabeth Svienty doubled and moved to third on a passed ball. Gabrielle Fonseca drew a walk and Saldivar followed with a three-run homer. Victoria Gonzales singled and scored on a Northeast Texas error that put Webre on third. Warhol singled to score Webre and Estrella Guardiola singled. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and another Eagles' error brought Warhol in to score.



The Highlassies sealed the run-rule victory with Zayra Olguin's home run in the fifth.



McLennan will close out the tournament with games against Galveston and San Jacinto tomorrow.