Texas A&M Baseball Sunday Game Moved to Saturday

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the game scheduled for Sunday between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Bowling Green Falcons has been moved to Saturday. The teams will play a pair of 9-inning games on Saturday.

First pitch for the lid lifter is scheduled for 1:02 p.m. The second game will follow approximately 30 minutes completion of the first game.

Ticket holders for both games may attend the entire doubleheader, but reserved ticket holders for the active game have rights to the seats. The non-active game ticket holder may sit in general admission seating and the berms or utilize standing-room-only spots.