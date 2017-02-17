Man crushed by tree in Salado - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man crushed by tree in Salado

BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has died after a tree collapsed on him while he was clearing out trees with a tractor.

The sheriff’s department was dispatched the 1300 block of Lyndal Lane in Bell County for a farm tractor accident.

The name will be released when next of kin is notified.

