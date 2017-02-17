Nolanville police arrest man for sexual abuse of child

Nolanville police said they have arrested a man for sexual abuse of a child.

After receiving an anonymous tip, Nolanville police were able to locate Reinaldo Zepeda at a Nolanville residence. Zepeda is from Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office was looking for Zepeda after he was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl for nearly 20 months.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the sexual accusations came to light after Zepeda was charged in another related case involving the teen’s mother and her 14-year-old brother. Zepeda was accused of stabbing both the mother and her son when he was asked to leave their home.

Zepeda was charged with sexual abuse of a child continuous, victim under 14 and aggravated assault.

