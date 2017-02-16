Carrying the fallen while raising awareness of PTSD

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>