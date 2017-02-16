Copperas Cove holds adoption event in February

The Copperas Cove Animal Shelter will host its monthly free Adoption Event on Thursday February 16, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday February 17, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The shelter is located at 1601 North First Street/North FM 116.
During this event the adoption fee for all adoptable dogs and cats will be waived.
An adoption agreement which requires the animals to be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped will still be required.
For additional information regarding this event, please contact the Animal Shelter at (254) 547-558.
Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.
