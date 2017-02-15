Two dead after head-on collision near Rockdale

DPS said two men are dead after a two vehicle crash on US 79, west of Rockdale. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon.

DPS said a 2012 Dodge pickup towing a travel trailer was going eastbound, and a 2014 Ford van was traveling westbound. The van crossed over onto the wrong side of the roadway and struck the pickup head on.

The driver of the pickup was 65-year-old Steven Pate from Illinois. He was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger of the pickup, 69-year-old Jean Pate, was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 68-year-old Floyd Givens of Pflugerville, was also pronounced dead on scene.

There are no charges pending.

