Deputy with missing limb fights crime, inspires others

Michael Jason is turning heads in Grimes County for being an excellent sheriff’s deputy, despite only having one arm to work with.

Jason lost his arm at 12-years-old in an accident with farming equipment. He said that even at a young age, he never let his injury stop him from living.

“I’m hard on myself because I have that determination like I’m not gonna let anything defeat me,” Jason said. “I’m a figure out a way to do it. It’ll take me a while, but I’ll figure it out.”

Jason is in his tenth year with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and his colleagues said that during all that time, he’s never let his disability slow him down.

Captain of Operations Ryan Rutledge said he knew that Jason would be a special deputy.

“He was brought into my office by a different deputy. Says he was having trouble finding a job because of a handicap,” Rutledge said. “After he left my office that day, there was no handicap with Michael Jason.”

Jason’s colleagues say that even with one arm, he’s still able to perform just as well or better than deputies with both arms. Whether it’s handcuffing criminals or shooting and reloading weapons, Jason has developed his own special way of doing things that sets him apart from other deputies.

Now Jason is using his disability to inspire others. He said that no matter what happens to someone, they should never let it stop them from following their dreams.

“You can’t sit around and grieve, you know cause it ain’t like it’s gonna grow back,” Jason said with a chuckle. “You just have to deal with it and move forward.”

