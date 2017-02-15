Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan

BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they have Michael Sanchez in custody after he was captured in Bryan on Wednesday. 

Sanchez, 32, was wanted for a parole violation and engaging in organized criminal activity. 

The arrest was the result of a tip. DPS conducted a traffic stop in Bryan on a vehicle where Sanchez was a passenger. Sanchez attempted to run, but was arrested a short time later. 

DPS said that Sanchez had been wanted since Sept. 2015 and is a known Latin Kings gang member. 

His history includes burglary, assault, and drug charges. 

