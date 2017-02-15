Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they have Michael Sanchez in custody after he was captured in Bryan on Wednesday.

Sanchez, 32, was wanted for a parole violation and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The arrest was the result of a tip. DPS conducted a traffic stop in Bryan on a vehicle where Sanchez was a passenger. Sanchez attempted to run, but was arrested a short time later.

DPS said that Sanchez had been wanted since Sept. 2015 and is a known Latin Kings gang member.

His history includes burglary, assault, and drug charges.

