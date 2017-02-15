Grand jury decides not to indict former Baylor athletic employee

A grand jury decided not to indict former Baylor associate athletic director Heath Nielsen Wednesday.

Nielsen was accused of grabbing a reporter by the throat after a football game and was originally charged with misdemeanor assault.

The 47-year-old’s attorney said in a press release today, “We are not surprised, but we are grateful that the video evidence revealed the truth and the innocence of Heath Nielsen regarding the recent accusations made against him.”

In Nov. 2016, James McBride, a reporter for Texas Blaze News, accused Nielsen of grabbed him as he was taking a picture with a Baylor player and violating his media privileges.

Nielsen was placed on a leave of absence shortly after the alleged incident, but Nielsen maintained his innocence from the start.

