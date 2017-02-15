Killeen airport receives funds for improvement consultations

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was one topic at the city council meeting Tuesday night.

The city council approved the allocation of funds to the regional airport in order to hire a consulting firm.

The airport said their passenger boarding numbers were down in 2016. But they hope to be able to improve and increase air services with a consult team.

"Air Service Development is not a one time program or project that you work on. It's a continuous project, especially for airports our size because we're in danger of losing air service at any given time," Executive Director of Aviation Matthew Van Valkenburgh said.

That constant danger has prompted executives at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to ask the Killeen Economic Development Corporation for $90,000, and at Tuesday's City Council meeting, the funds were approved.

"I proposed that based upon a series of programs we can potentially put forward in this year," Valkenburgh added.

The funds will be used to retain air services already available, potentially increase the amount of flights and add new destination opportunities....

"And then lastly, we're gonna look at can we attract or promote a new airline to come to our community to provide another destination to the people that want to travel out of our facility," Valkenburgh said.

One central Texas man says people should definitely take advantage of the airport more often

"Well just for traffic reasons, it's just so easy to get in and out of this airport, you know, being right here in Killeen between Waco and Dallas and Austin. It's just a great location for an airport," Central Texas resident Duane Silver said.

