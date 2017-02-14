Storms move through Central Texas

Showers and storms are moving through Central Texas this morning. The best chances of severe weather are south and east of Waco,Temple and Killeen. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brazos, Burleson and Grimes counties through 7:30 a.m.

A tornado warning has also been issued for northwest Wharton county, southeast Colorado county and north Central Jackson county also through 7:30 a.m.

You can expect cloudy and chilly conditions for the remainder of your Valentine's Day.

