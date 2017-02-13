Bryan police investigating officer-involved shooting

Bryan Police said a man was shot by police Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers were responding to a disturbance call on the 5300 block of Mallard Dr. Police said they received two separate calls on the disturbance.

Officers responding to the scene were speaking to a woman when a 33-year-old man approached the officer. The woman and the man were in a previous dating relationship. She had told police the man was not supposed to be there.

Police said the man was refusing to follow commands from the officers. The man made statements such as "are you ready" and "I ain't dropping nothing". The man repeatedly moved around the back side of the patrol car. Police said Officer Steven Laughlin attempted to keep the patrol vehicle in between him and the suspect for cover.

Police said the man put his hand in his back pocket and did not show his hand when police asked him to. The man pulled a black object from his back pocket and took a shooting stance, according to police.

Police said the object was a cell phone.

Police said Officer Laughlin then shot the man. Other officers began to provide first aide to the man until medics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Police said he was is now in stable condition. The woman was unharmed.

The Bryan Police Department has initiated two investigations into this incident. The criminal case is currently being investigated by members of the Criminal Investigation Division and an internal affairs investigation is being conducted by members of the Professional Standards Division. Additionally, the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers are conducting a parallel investigation.

It is the policy of the Bryan Police Department to place officers involved in shootings on administrative leave pending the results of an administrative review of their actions

The Bryan Police Department said the incident was captured on body camera.

Police said the man is not being charged with a criminal offense, so his name will not be released.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.