Valentine's Day: it's not only for lovers

Most people think of Valentine's day as a special day to celebrate their connection to their significant loved one, but a mother-daughter duo is breaking that mold.

Kimberly Seesing is the owner and lead designer at Bloomingals Floral Boutique and she said she is definitely seeing the V-day rush to buy flowers.

"We're never normally opening the shop on Sunday -- we're strictly open for Valentine's Day," Seesing said. "Men are going to remember their Valentines and send them flowers... tomorrow and Tuesday the phone will ring continuously."

But for Seesing, the holiday is more than just a day for lovers, it's a day she and her daughter get together to beat the Valentine's Day rush.

"It's always a family affair when you own a small business... She has always been a lifesaver when it comes to weddings, holidays, [and] always Valentine's" the boutique owner said. "I've got somebody here that understands the concept that we're expressing somebody's love for their sweetheart."

Seeing's daughter Kacee Green said she's been helping her mom on Cupid's day for as long as she can remember, and that there's no place she'd rather be.

"It's kind of a Valentine's day tradition that I come every year... we've done it for a long time and I couldn't imagine being any where different the weekend before valentines," Green said. "It doesn't always have to be about a significant other it can be about so much more and it means more."

The shop owner said she also plans on getting her husband and grandson involved with deliveries, since there is an anticipated increase of orders for the day.

"To know that they care enough and want to be here to help me, and to make sure that this day goes smoothly for me and my customers, it means a lot," she said.

Seeing said Bloomingals will be open early and late to make sure everyone gets their Valentine's day orders placed.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.