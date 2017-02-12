Santa Clause makes a stop to McLane Children's Hospital

Santa Clause was back in town for one very special little girl.

Sunday Baylor, Scott, and White's McLane Children's Hospital in Temple held a Christmas celebration for 9-year-old Layla. Layla was in a coma during the holidays fighting Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and a collapsed lung.

Layla, came out of the coma, doctors say it's because of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine used for her treatment. The machine is new to the Pediatric Hospital, allowing families from Central Texas to stay in the area, if their child needs the treatment.

Family and friends of Layla gathered at the hospital as Santa dropped off goodies.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.