Killeen Police Department celebrates retirements

The City of Killeen Police Department celebrated the careers of seven men and women retiring from the force Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Larry Longwell, Lieutenant Laura Duskie, Officer Mike Harrison, Detective Joe Smith, Carroll Smith and Mike Blevins have each spent over 20 years with Killeen Police Department. The seven retirees had a combined total of 205 years on the force.

Ofelia Miramontez, Public Information Officer, said it was a sad but exciting occasion.

"It is sad to see them leave but they're looking forward to a new adventure and we wish them best of luck."

To celebrate their contributions to the force they were honored at a luncheon at Killeen Civic Center. Each retiree was given a shadowbox, plaque and gifts from the city to thank them for their service.

