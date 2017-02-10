Baylor Track & Field Opens Tyson, Iowa State Meets

Led by the 400-meter performance of newcomer Leticia De Souza, Baylor's track and field teams opened the Tyson Invitational with eight top-10 finishes Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

De Souza, a junior, closed strong in her race to notch a personal-best time of 52.54 to be third in the invitational section of the 400 meters. That mark, which is second-fastest in school history, would have been fifth nationally entering the weekend.

On the men’s side in the invitational 400 meters, George Caddick produced a season-best mark of 46.52 to be third as well. Caddick has improved his 400-meter time in all three races this season, starting at 47.10, before running 46.61 last week.

Baylor’s lone athlete to advance from the prelims all the way to the finals on the day was Rhys Phillips in the 60-meter hurdles. He used times of 7.95 and then 7.88 in the prelims and semifinals, respectively, to reach the finals. In that race, Phillips took sixth in a season-best in 7.88.

In the men’s invitational mile, TJ Sugg was fifth with a personal-best time of 4:09.81.

Meanwhile in the collegiate section of the 400 meters, the Bears had three top-10 finishers, including Wil London, who placed second with a season-best time of 46.74. Fellow sophomore Caleb Dickson was eighth in a personal-best time of 47.42. On the women’s side in the event, freshman Victoria Powell placed 10th in 54.63.

NOTABLES

• De Souza’s mark is just .15 seconds off Yulanda Nelson’s indoor school record of 52.39, which was established in 1999.

• The Bears had three semifinalists in the 60 meters as Taylor Bennett placed 15th in that round with a season-best of 7.40, while on the men’s side Max Willis was 11th in 6.76 and Malik Wilson was 6.85

• Baylor’s other top-10 finish on the day was Brandon Moore in the 800 meters as he took fifth in the invitational in 1:55.48.

IOWA STATE CLASSIC

Meanwhile in Ames, Iowa, the Bears had four women’s distance runners in action.

To close out the night in Iowa, Maggie Montoya ran the seventh-best time (9:12.89) in school history to place second in the 3,000-meters. That mark is 11th-best in the NCAA entering the weekend.

In the 5,000 meters, Lindsey Bradley tallied the sixth-best time in BU history with a mark of 16:13.51. That time placed her 12th in the highly competitive field, but was the best time in the Big 12 this season in the event. Bradley’s teammate, Peyton Thomas, suffered a fall, but still achieved over a 14-second PR to place 17th in 16:23.21.

WHAT'S NEXT

Baylor will be back in action at both the Tyson Invitational and the Iowa State Classic on Saturday. Field events begin at 11 a.m., while running action kicks off at 1 p.m. in Arkansas, while BU’s 800-meter races start at 2:55 p.m. in Iowa.

COMPLETE BAYLOR TYSON INVITATIONAL RESULTS

60 Meters

Women

Prelims

13. Taylor Bennett (SO), 7.50Q

26. Kiana Horton (SO), 7.58

42. Juanita Mainoo (FR), 7.74

Women

Semifinals

15. Taylor Bennett (SO), 7.40 (season best)

Men

Prelims

9. Max Willis (FR), 6.80q

20. Malik Wilson (JR), 6.87q

33. Ian Braxton (FR), 7.04

37. Cody Cunningham (SO), 7.18



Men

Semifinals

11. Max Willis (FR), 6.76

23. Malik Wilson (JR), 6.85



400 Meters

Women

10. Victoria Powell (FR), 54.63 (season best)

21. Kiana Hawn (JR), 55.45

30. Jhane’ King (FR), 56.26



Men

2. Wil London (SO), 46.74 (season best)

8. Caleb Dickson (SO), 47.42 (personal best)



Women - Invitational

3. Leticia De Souza (JR), 52.54 (personal best, second-fastest in school history & fifth entering weekend in NCAA)



Men - Invitational

3. George Caddick (SR), 46.52 (season best, seventh-best in NCAA entering weekend)



800 Meters

Women - Invitational

-- Jessica Purtell (SR), DNF



Men - Invitational

5. Brandon Moore (JR), 1:55.48



Mile

Men - Invitational

5. TJ Sugg (FR), 4:09.81 (personal best)



60 Hurdles

Men

Prelims

4. Rhys Phillips (SR), 7.95q



Semifinals

8. Rhys Phillips (SR), 7.88q



Final

6. Rhys Phillips (SR), 7.88 (season best)



Pole Vault

Men

-- Reed Rightmer (JR), NH



COMPLETE BAYLOR IOWA STATE CLASSIC RESULTS

3,000 Meters

Women - Invitational

2. Maggie Montoya (SR), 9:12.89 (seventh-best in school history)

14. Anna West (FR), 9:28.19



5,000 Meters

Women

12. Lindsey Bradley (FR), 16:13.51 (personal best, sixth-best in school history)

17. Peyton Thomas (SR), 16:23.21 (personal best)